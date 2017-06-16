CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have located the mother of a 4-year-old child who was abandoned at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Maranda Hakimi Harvey, 30, was located at an Athens hotel, Athens-Clarke County police said.
Police received a call Saturday morning from the Graduate Hotel, stating that they believed Harvey was an occupant at the hotel.
Officers made contact with her and she is currently being evaluated by medical personnel.
Police: Mother who abandoned 4-year-old at airport located in Athens https://t.co/VT468cLULg pic.twitter.com/4z1BWmR97P— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 17, 2017
Police said Harvey left her child at the airport around 2 a.m. Friday.
“She met a couple and asked them to watch her 4-year-old while she did some shopping. She never returned,” Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard said.
Police said the girl told them where she went to school, and from there they were able to identify her mother and find out she is from Odenton, Maryland.
Police do not know why Harvey chose to drive to Atlanta, a 10-hour, 680-mile drive from her home.
Harvey ditched her car and rented a white Nissan Versa. Her car has not been recovered.
She also allegedly deleted her social media account not long after police found her picture online.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself