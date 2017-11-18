Police: Man swipes keys off store counter, steals manager's car, guns

A business owner was helping a customer when a man grabbed his keys and stole his car and guns Thursday.

The alleged thief also got away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, the manager told Fox13Memphis.com.

Superior’s store manager, T. Ginem, was helping a customer when the crime took place.

"While our attention was towards the other customers, [the man] reached over the counter and took the keys," Ginem said.

The incident was caught on a security camera.

On the surveillance video, one of Ginem’s employees is seen walking into the store and setting the car keys on the counter.

Minutes later, a man snags them from the counter and takes off.

"He power walked out of here. We didn't realize the vehicle was gone until half an hour later,” Ginem said.

The man can be seen on outdoor surveillance camera video hopping into the car and speeding off. The manager was not just upset with the car being stolen, he also had thousands of dollars in merchandise taken along with multiple guns.

"I had an AK-47, a 9 mm, and a 40 mm,” Ginem said.

This year, more guns have been stolen from cars than any other location.

According to Memphis Police Department numbers obtained by Fox13Memphis.com, in June and July alone, there were more than 100 guns stolen each month in the city.

"[I’m] extremely worried about the guns, man, because you don't want them in the wrong hands,” Ginem said.

A quick crime map of the area surrounding the store revealed eight carjackings and roughly 100 auto thefts in the last two months.

Ginem said multiple people have already told him who committed the theft.

"He just recently got out of jail. He has nothing to lose,” he said.

Memphis police are now trying to make an arrest.

Ginem said he is going to be thinking about the whole ordeal for a while.

"We are looking at least $12,000 [lost], so it is going to hurt my pocket, but it's a lesson learned,” he said.

Fox13Memphis.com was unable to confirm the suspect’s identity with police but authorities are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information about where the man is, or where the stolen items are located, is asked to call police.

Ginem said he is offering a $1,000 reward to the person who leads police to an arrest.