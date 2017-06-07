Police: Man robbed child, assaulted mother at Chuck E. Cheese

What started out as a children's party at a Chuck E. Cheese in Iowa ended in robbery and assault, according to police.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted information about the May incident on its Facebook page. Crime Stoppers said a man allegedly stole money from an 11-year-old child's gift bag, and when the child's mother tried to stop the man, he shoved her against a wall. The incident was caught on camera.

Cedar Rapids police shared details of the incident on its Facebook page, with an update that Deonte Jordan Dupree Jenkins, 23, was arrested June 1 on third-degree robbery charges. Jenkins turned himself in, according to the KCRG report. He faces up to 2 years in prison if convicted, according to KCRG.