Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home invasion

Orlando, Fla - A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening during a home invasion in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Sheldon Oneil Kane was shot shortly before 7 p.m. when three armed men stormed into a home on Donovan Street, near North Pine Hills Road and North Lane, and robbed several people, Orlando police Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.
Sheldon Kane
"Information obtained indicates the deceased confronted one of the suspects, resulting in the victim being shot and killed," Miglio said.
It’s believed that the gunmen fled the home in a vehicle, Miglio said.
Investigators said it’s unknown if the intruders knew Kane.
Police said the gunmen remain at large.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself