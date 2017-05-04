Police: Man claims to be Jesus, takes stolen golf cart on joyride

An Ohio man led authorities on a bizarre chase Tuesday night, police said.

The 20-year-old man entered a couple's home, discharged a fire extinguisher and lay down on the couple's bed, according to WKYC. The homeowner prayed with the man, who left the property and stole a golf cart at a nearby business, police said.

>> Read more trending news



Police pulled the man over, and he continued to exhibit bizarre behavior, according to WKYC. He told police he was Jesus, claimed he had to kill the officers to show them that he loved them and then offered the officers sexual favors, which were declined, according to Wayne County Sheriff Capt. Doug Hunter.

The man, who gave police multiple names to identify himself, said he had smoked marijuana, but did not reveal what other drugs he may have used that night, police said.

The man was arrested and taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.