Police: Man allegedly hit wife with prosthetic leg

SANDUSKY, Ohio - A man in Ohio is accused of striking his wife with one of his prosthetic legs, police said.
Police responded Friday to a home in Sandusky on a disorderly conduct call, The Associated Press reported. Ronna Wilson told police that her husband, Richard T. Wilson Sr., 63, threw one of his prosthetic legs at her, striking her in the head. She claimed she suffered wrist injuries while trying to defend herself when her husband attempted to hit her with his other prosthetic leg.
Police arrested the man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He denies assaulting his wife, The Associated Press reported.
