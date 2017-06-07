Police issue alert after vending machine toys found to contain cocaine

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in California are warning businesses and parents after toys filled with cocaine were found in a restaurant's vending machine.
A woman purchased a toy from a vending machine Monday at a restaurant called Taqueria Los Altos, according to a Bell Gardens Police Department public safety news release. As the woman's son played with the toy, which appeared to be a ball of putty, the toy ruptured and a white powder spilled out. The woman called police, who recovered the powder and said it tested positive for cocaine.
No injuries were reported.
Police recovered 18 containers from the toy vending machine, and all tested positive for cocaine, FOX 11 reported. The street value was estimated at $10,000, police said.
Snack Time Vending was the company responsible for the machines, police said. Police urged businesses who use the company to fill their vending machines to remove them from public access and contact police.
