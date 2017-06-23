Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police investigate video of man kicking cat off cliff
Close

Police investigate video of man kicking cat off cliff

Police investigate video of man kicking cat off cliff
Photo Credit: Wang He/Getty Images

Police investigate video of man kicking cat off cliff

By: Mark Barber, WSOCTV.com
Photo Credit: Wang He/Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  Police in North Carolina are investigating a viral video that appears to show a Charlotte man gleefully kick a cat off a steep hill.

>> Read more trending news

The man apparently recorded himself abusing the animal and then posted the video to Facebook.

As the man appears to kick the cat like a football, he can be heard exclaiming, “In the hole you go.”

After thousands of people shared the post and the video racked up more than a million views, the man posted a second video to Facebook saying, “Thanks to all y’all haters that got me a million views.”

Despite his apparent pride in the publicity, the Facebook posts were later removed.

WSOCTV is not naming the man, because he isn’t facing any charges at this time.

