Police investigate video of man kicking cat off cliff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police in North Carolina are investigating a viral video that appears to show a Charlotte man gleefully kick a cat off a steep hill.
The man apparently recorded himself abusing the animal and then posted the video to Facebook.
As the man appears to kick the cat like a football, he can be heard exclaiming, “In the hole you go.”
After thousands of people shared the post and the video racked up more than a million views, the man posted a second video to Facebook saying, “Thanks to all y’all haters that got me a million views.”
Despite his apparent pride in the publicity, the Facebook posts were later removed.
WSOCTV is not naming the man, because he isn’t facing any charges at this time.
