Middletown boy, 5, alerts relatives after both parents overdose

A boy in Ohio reportedly walked two blocks to a relative’s house early Thursday morning to say that his parents were dead, according to authorities.

Officers who responded to the home found that both adults had overdosed on heroin, police said.

>>Dayton mom jailed on suspicion of shooting her children

5 THINGS TO KNOW: Heroin’s grip in Middletown

A 3-month-old girl was also found in the home, crying in a car seat in the living room, according to the police report.

Police said they found Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall lying on the floor unconscious.

Both parents were revived by paramedics.

>> Read more trending news



RELATED: Officer helps boy trying to sell toy for food

Johnson admitted to police that he was using heroin, according to a police report. He was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser.

Officers found a white residue on a chair, which was collected and sent for analysis, according to the report.

Close Police: Boy, 5, alerts relatives after both parents overdose

Marshall was transported to Atrium Medical Center because she would not wake up, police said. After she became conscious, she was transported to the Middletown City Jail.

RELATED: Ohio officer overdoses after accidental contact with fentanyl on traffic stop

The situation could have been “10 times worse,” Muterspaw said. “Anybody should be appalled.”

Officers brought the young boy and infant back to the police department after the incident. The boy was given a badge “for being so brave,” according to police.

Muterspaw called the boy “a little hero,” adding that it was dark and he was barefoot when he left the house.

Muterspaw said doesn’t understand why a parent with children at home would ever use heroin.

“(The children) are first,” he said. “You are not first.”

MORE: Heroin ‘eating’ Middletown’s public safety services

Johnson and Marshall were both charged with two counts of endangering children and disorderly conduct.

Each are being held on $7,500 bond in the Middletown City Jail.