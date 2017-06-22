Police arrest man accused of assaulting child at day care

SHELTON, Conn. - A Connecticut man was arrested Friday after an altercation with a 5-year-old child at a day care.
The incident took place during a Father's Day celebration, according to the Shelton Police Department report. Lance Churchill, 33, is accused of chasing a child that took his Father's Day card and placing the child over his head before pinning him to the ground and screaming at him. Staff members called police and separated Churchill and the child.
Churchill wanted the 5-year-old boy arrested, police said.
Instead, Churchill was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct. Churchill was released on a $1,500 bond. His court date is set for June 30.
