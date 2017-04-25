Pit bull breaks from chain, mauls man to death

A man was mauled to death Tuesday by a pit bull, said authorities in Dayton, Ohio.

Three dogs were removed from a house after a dog fatally mauled a man who was walking in an alley behind the house.

The victim in the attack was identified as 60-year-old Maurice Brown, of Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police said Brown was attacked around 5:15 a.m. by a vicious adult male pit bull. Officers found and removed three pit bulls from the property.

Authorities quarantined the dog that attacked Brown before shooting and killing it.

Police said it appears that the dogs did not have food or water and might have been hungry.

Police responded to a report Tuesday morning after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing someone yelling for help.

The caller told the 911 operator that he heard a man outside, crying for about three to five minutes.

“There's a man outside yelling, ‘Jesus, help me. Help me,’” the caller told the dispatcher. “Sounds like he’s in pain. He’s yelling at the top of his lungs. All the dogs are barking.”

Police are working with the Animal Resource Center to find out what dogs in that area might have licenses or any problem animals reported by neighbors.



Police Lt. Andrew Booher said the owner of the property where the dogs were found is in a nursing home, and it's unknown if the property owner also owns the dogs. However, police said that there's evidence people were feeding and caring for four dogs at the home.

Potential charges in a fatal dog attack could range from control of animal to felony offenses, but Booher said the prosecutor’s office will be consulted.

"The injuries were pretty severe from the dog itself," Booher said, adding the dog was still attacking the man when officers arrived on scene. "This isn't something that ordinarily happens."