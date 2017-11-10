An Ohio paramedic required medical treatment Thursday night after helping someone suffering from a suspected opioid overdose, according to Fairborn city manager Rob Anderson.

“Police and fire responded to a call last evening and administered life support to a patient on a suspected overdose,” Anderson told the Dayton Daily News. “In the course of treating the patient and cleaning up the scene, one of our paramedics got a secondary exposure.”

The paramedic started to show signs of an overdose and was administered Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug. The paramedic was taken to Soin Medical Center and treated, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Anderson said “several other” paramedics and police officers were additionally exposed to the suspected opioid, but were not as severely impacted.

“As far as we know, everybody is fine,” Anderson said. “I believe everybody has recovered.”

Anderson said he believes several employees at Soin were also impacted. Kettering Health Network would not discuss whether their employees were impacted, citing privacy concerns.

