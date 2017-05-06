Listen Live
Crime & Law
Officials: Woman tried to smuggle heroin taped to buttocks across border
Close

Officials: Woman tried to smuggle heroin taped to buttocks across border

Officials: Woman tried to smuggle heroin taped to buttocks across border
Photo Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Officials: Woman tried to smuggle heroin taped to buttocks across border

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

NOGALES, Ariz. -  U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said a woman attempted to smuggle heroin from Mexico Tuesday as she entered the U.S. at a southern Arizona border crossing.

The 47-year-old woman, who was not identified by officials in their report, had taped almost three pounds of heroin to her buttocks. The heroin was wrapped in packages and stuffed into the back of the woman's jeans.

The drugs had a value of $45,000, according to the CBP report.

