Officers smash window to save dog in hot car

Police in Washington broke into a vehicle parked at the Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila on Sunday afternoon to save a small dog as temperatures climbed into the upper 80s, authorities said.

Tukwila police initially said all of the car's tinted windows were closed, but officers later learned that a back window had been left slightly open, officers said.

Video shared by police showed an officer breaking one of the vehicle’s rear windows and reaching inside to unlock one of the doors.

Absolutely unacceptable!! Broke into a car to rescue a dog in distress. It is 88° outside and all the windows were completely closed. pic.twitter.com/e6j2gVh9R9 — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) September 3, 2017

Officers said they found the dog panting and hiding under a seat. Police said it was nearly 90 degrees out when officers rescued the dog.

The dog had been trapped in the car for 30 to 45 minutes, officers said. Police said the dog’s owner could face a misdemeanor charge.