Officer dies after ambush at Ohio nursing home

A police officer has died after being injured Friday morning in what officials called an ambush at a Kirkersville, Ohio, nursing home, according to WBNS-TV.

The gunman, who was not immediately identified, shot two other people before turning the gun on himself, WBNS-TV reported.

Sources reporting the officer shot in today's shooting has died. #Kirkersville FULL DETAILS https://t.co/HyVwoKYxoZ pic.twitter.com/qXY1gbEnXA — WHIOTV (@whiotv) May 12, 2017

Authorities got a report of an active shooting situation around 8 a.m. at Pine Kirk Care Center on East Main Street.

Citing unidentified law enforcement sources, WBNS-TV reported that the shooter was down around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately identify the officer or share the conditions of the other victims.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich called the shooting “horrific” in a post on Twitter Friday morning.

Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

Kirkersville is about 30 miles east of Columbus.

