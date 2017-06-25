Nanny allegedly beats toddler with special needs in shocking video

A nanny in Southern California is out of a job and facing charges after a video surfaced that allegedly shows her beating a toddler with special needs in her care.

According to KCBS, the mother of the child, Dyanna Ko, installed a “nanny cam” app and caught the entire incident on video. She said she and her husband were at their other son’s baseball game when they watched the scene unfold in real time on their app.

The 2-year-old child suffers from Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, Ko said. She told the station that her son is “blind in one eye, is nonverbal, eats through a feeding tube and requires care 24 hours a day.”

The nanny, who has been identified as Thelma Manalastas, allegedly hit the child on the legs and then hit him with a rolled-up magazine, KCBS reported.

Ko said she almost passed out when she watched the video at the game. She immediately called the police, who came and arrested Manalastas, KCBS reported.

The company that the nanny works for said in a statement, “We have notified the California Board of Nursing and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities as they investigate this matter.”

The couple reportedly filed a lawsuit against the company and the nanny.