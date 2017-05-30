Listen Live
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
86°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

not-available-day Created with Sketch.
86°
Clear
H 91° L 74°
  • not-available-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 93° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool
Close

Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool

Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool
Photo Credit: Bartow County Sheriff's Office
Authorities in Bartow County, Georgia, arrested Jessica Prather on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool

By: WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Bartow County Sheriff's Office

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -  A Georgia woman was charged Monday with murder in connection with the drowning death of her 3-year-old child.

>> Read more trending news

Emergency crews were called just after 1:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Canter Lane in Cartersville, where the child was found unresponsive in a pool. A deputy pulled the boy from the pool, but the child was unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics determined that the child had been underwater too long to be resuscitated, Bartow EMS director Brad Cothran said.

Investigators arrested the child’s mother, Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, just after 6 p.m. on one count of felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children.

The woman’s three other children were taken into protective custody.

Prather remains in the Bartow County Jail. 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool
    Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool
    A Georgia woman was charged Monday with murder in connection with the drowning death of her 3-year-old child. >> Read more trending news Emergency crews were called just after 1:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Canter Lane in Cartersville, where the child was found unresponsive in a pool. A deputy pulled the boy from the pool, but the child was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics determined that the child had been underwater too long to be resuscitated, Bartow EMS director Brad Cothran said. Investigators arrested the child’s mother, Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, just after 6 p.m. on one count of felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children. The woman’s three other children were taken into protective custody. Prather remains in the Bartow County Jail.  The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news  Her publicist told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Grande will be joined Sunday by artists including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams for a performance at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.  The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote Friday in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday.  She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed.  She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others.  Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.
  • Osceola County seeks input from residents on Parks Master Plan
    Osceola County seeks input from residents on Parks Master Plan
    Osceola County is in the process of developing a Parks Master Plan and officials are asking residents to assist in the process.  The county is seeking input from residents on policy direction and funding priorities. They also want residents to weigh in on where they want more park and recreation space.   To accomplish this, Osceola County is holding a series of public hearings where residents are encouraged to share their opinions. Each of the public hearings are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 Narcoossee Elementary School 2690 N. Narcoossee Road, St. Cloud   Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 Osceola Heritage Park – IFAS Extension 1921 Kissimmee Valley Lane, Kissimmee   Thursday, June 8 Bellalago Academy 3651 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee   Thursday, June 22 The Rock Church 5515 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee The county is also asking residents who can’t attend a public hearing to fill out an ONLINE SURVEY.
  • Tennessee mother heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son’s casket floating in water
    Tennessee mother heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son’s casket floating in water
    A Memphis family was left in complete disbelief when they visited the grave of their loved one, a 6-month-old who was buried May 20.  The family of Ashton Mackey wanted to spend Memorial Day remembering the child whose life was abruptly ended after becoming extremely ill. >> Read more trending news When they arrived at New Park Cemetery Monday, what the family found was something a parent never wants to see after laying their child to rest.  Ashton's mother, Alicia Mackey, said she found her son's casket floating in water, out of the ground.  “I get (to the cemetery) and (the casket is) floating on top of what he’s supposed to be buried in. I couldn't believe it,' she said.  Related: PHOTOS: Mom heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son's casket floating in water  Mackey said she has no idea how or why the casket ended up above ground. She tried to get answers from the cemetery, but a sign on the front door said they would be closed in observance of the holiday.  “I'm not going to be able to sleep. I already have nightmares. I don't sleep. This is sad. I need to see him back like he was, up under there,” Mackey said.   Nine days ago, the family said their goodbyes when they buried Ashton.  On Monday, the family ended up burying him again, taking dry dirt from a nearby field to cover the casket. “I do not want to see this happen to no one else. Not even my enemy,” Mackey said.  The cemetery also could not be reached as it was closed for Memorial Day. Shelby Country Health Department, which is in control of the cemeteries in the area, could not be reached because of the Memorial Day holiday.
  • Trump's communications director resigns, reports say
    Trump's communications director resigns, reports say
    President Donald Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke, has resigned, multiple news outlets, including Axios and CNN, are reporting. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.