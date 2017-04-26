BLANCHESTER, Ohio - Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after authorities found a missing woman trapped inside his shed.
Jennifer Elliot was reported missing just after midnight Wednesday and was found around 4 a.m. after residents heard her cries coming from a shed on Central Avenue in Blanchester.
Police went to the 100 block of Central Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing screams coming from the property. Once authorities arrived, they entered a shed in the backyard and found a woman in a well hole covered by multiple objects.
Authorities arrested Dennis Dunn on kidnapping charges after a four-hour standoff with Blanchester police. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
Elliot was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Police said officers saw no obvious signs of physical trauma to Elliott.
Police said Elliot had previously reported that Dunn harassed her. Elliott and Dunn live on the same street.
Elliot filed a report with police in October after she said she got harassing phone calls and texts from Dunn. Elliott declined to participate in any prosecution of Dunn in that case.
Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said Dunn has a history of mental illness.
