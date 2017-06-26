UPDATE: Palm Bay police have reported that Victoria Stites, missing since Sunday, has been found safe. She was located in Jamaica, New York.

No further details were immediately released.

Victoria Stites located in Jamaica NY. NYPD confirmed location, appears safe and in good health.Lt B — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) June 26, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Florida teen who is missing and considered to be in danger.

Victoria Stites, of Palm Bay, is 19, but her mental capacity is lower than her age, Palm Bay police say. She is possibly traveling to Jamaica, New York, with a man she met on Facebook.

She was last seen Saturday leaving her Palm Bay home, north of Vero Beach, wearing a green shirt and black jeans, and carrying a purple duffel bag.

She has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 to 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS.

Missing Endangered Adult, Victoria Stites 19, left Palm Bay with a unk/male she meant on Facebook. Possibly traveling to Jamaica NY. Lt. B pic.twitter.com/kzR6tM944Z — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) June 25, 2017