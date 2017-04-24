23 men arrested in underage sex sting ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested nearly two dozen people in an underage sex sting in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Officers pretended to be teenagers online to lure the predators from all over metro Atlanta to meet and pay for sex, authorities said.
The joint “Operation Spring Cleaning” between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Gwinnett County Police Department led to 23 arrests over five days last week and into the weekend. The operation had been in the works for months.
Court hearing for 19 of 23 men arrested in sex sting operation in Gwinnett . @gbi @GwinnettPd @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/1KL6lpwI8e— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) April 24, 2017
The 23 suspects are from all over metro Atlanta. Court records show that the men range in age from 19 to 48 and hold a variety of mostly blue-collar jobs including a janitor, warehouse workers, a mechanic, an electrician, an IT specialist, a software consultant and a construction worker. Several were unemployed.
Records show that one man is a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Authorities said the men face felony charges and said there could be additional charges coming.
See more at WSB-TV.
