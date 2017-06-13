Listen Live
clear-night
74°
H 86
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
74°
Clear
H 86° L 73°
  • clear-night
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Evening
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 86° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
Close

Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say

Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
Photo Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say

By: Melonie Holt, WTFV.com
Photo Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -  A Malabar, Florida, man is believed to have killed his wife, her sister and his 9-year-old son before setting their house on fire and committing suicide at sea, Brevard County sheriff’s deputies said. 

Tony and Chrissy Hughes, 39, lived in their home at 855 Atz Road in Malabar with their son, Sebastian Meachum, 9, deputies said.

Chrissy’s sister, 39-year-old Linda Woods, was visiting the family from Arkansas.

Deputies believe Tony set the home ablaze after killing Chrissy, Linda and Sebastian, before sailing out past Sebastian Inlet and taking his own life.

The house fire started at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

>> On WFTV.com: Read: Missing boy lived at Malabar home that burned down, killing one

Brevard County and Palm Bay fire rescues found an adult female inside the home Sunday, but had to leave the home because the structure was not safe, investigators said.

Once the fire was put out, crews found the remains of two women and what they believe is a child, deputies said.

Investigators believe the child to be Sebastian.

Autopsies are underway and deputies believe all three were killed before the fire was started, deputies said.

>> On WFTV.com: Read: BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire

Deputies found a truck and boat trailer registered to Tony Hughes at Christenson’s Landing. The truck was still running, but the boat was missing, deputies said. The boat was later found going in circles seven miles offshore of Sebastian Inlet with no one aboard.

Deputies said they found blood evidence, and the Coast Guard is searching for Tony’s body near where the boat was found.

>> Read more trending news

Witnesses told deputies there were some recent domestic violence issues between the Hugheses.

Anyone with information related to the deaths is asked to call Brevard County agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413.

Related

Linda Woods
Close

Linda Woods

Photo Credit: Breavard County Sheriff's Office
Linda Woods
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
    Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
    A Malabar, Florida, man is believed to have killed his wife, her sister and his 9-year-old son before setting their house on fire and committing suicide at sea, Brevard County sheriff’s deputies said.  Tony and Chrissy Hughes, 39, lived in their home at 855 Atz Road in Malabar with their son, Sebastian Meachum, 9, deputies said. Chrissy’s sister, 39-year-old Linda Woods, was visiting the family from Arkansas. Deputies believe Tony set the home ablaze after killing Chrissy, Linda and Sebastian, before sailing out past Sebastian Inlet and taking his own life. The house fire started at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said. >> On WFTV.com: Read: Missing boy lived at Malabar home that burned down, killing one Brevard County and Palm Bay fire rescues found an adult female inside the home Sunday, but had to leave the home because the structure was not safe, investigators said. Once the fire was put out, crews found the remains of two women and what they believe is a child, deputies said. Investigators believe the child to be Sebastian. Autopsies are underway and deputies believe all three were killed before the fire was started, deputies said. >> On WFTV.com: Read: BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire Deputies found a truck and boat trailer registered to Tony Hughes at Christenson’s Landing. The truck was still running, but the boat was missing, deputies said. The boat was later found going in circles seven miles offshore of Sebastian Inlet with no one aboard. Deputies said they found blood evidence, and the Coast Guard is searching for Tony’s body near where the boat was found. >> Read more trending news Witnesses told deputies there were some recent domestic violence issues between the Hugheses. Anyone with information related to the deaths is asked to call Brevard County agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413.
  • Police officer shot, killed in Arkansas
    Police officer shot, killed in Arkansas
    An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Monday night, and the shooter is still at large. >> Watch the news report here According to Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Lt. Patrick Weatherford, a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, was shot in the Remmel Park area and died at a nearby hospital. >> Read more trending news Right now, there is an active manhunt for the shooter. Details surrounding the shooting haven't been released. – Visit Fox13Memphis.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Child found dead in day care van, police say
    Child found dead in day care van, police say
    A family is in mourning after a 5-year-old boy died inside a van outside a West Memphis, Arkansas, day care, a traumatic experience that has one mother wanting to move her child somewhere else.  >> Watch the news report here The woman, who did not want to be identified, was shocked when she learned a 5-year-old boy died at Ascent Child Services, the same place she sends her son several times a week. “My son is not going back. He’s not,” said the parent. West Memphis police said the boy was picked up at 7 a.m. Monday, but he never made it off of the bus. >> Read more trending news “We have to sign our children on to the bus. Sign them off of the bus. They don’t know that a child’s not there. They have to know,” said the parent. “Any children to go through this is just heartbreaking.” Parents that WHBQ spoke with said they’ve dealt with minor issues at the day care, but nothing of this magnitude. WHBQ reached out to Ascent for comment but did not get a response. West Memphis police said no charges have been filed, but that’s likely to change. 
  • Four lines of possible questions for Attorney General Sessions
    Four lines of possible questions for Attorney General Sessions
    It could be another intriguing day of testimony on Capitol Hill when U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions goes before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday afternoon, as Sessions is expected to face questions about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and the extent of any contacts that the former U.S. Senator had with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign. Here are some possible lines of inquiry: 1. What was Comey referring to last week about Sessions? Questioned by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Former FBI Director James Comey dropped a hint about some kind of information with regards to Attorney General Sessions and the Russia investigation, which Comey was convinced would lead to Sessions recusing himself from the Russia probe. “We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. What was that evidence? Did Comey relate that in a closed door session? Is there any way to ask about it in open session? 2. Did Sessions try to run interference for Comey with Trump? While Comey did not run to tell Sessions of his concerns over what the President supposedly said about the investigation of Michael Flynn, Comey did say he asked Sessions to shield him from Mr. Trump, worried by the President’s phone calls and questions. Did Sessions remember that? Did he do anything after being asked by Comey? Does Sessions have a different recollection of what had been discussed? 3. Should Sessions have been involved in Comey’s firing? This gets at the issue of the Sessions recusal from the Russia investigation writ large. Some Democrats say that recusal should have also applied to the Comey firing – since President Trump has made clear he fired Comey in part because of the Russia probe. “If, as the president said, I was fired because of the Russia investigation, why was the Attorney General involved in that chain?” Comey asked last week. He said he didn’t have an answer. Democrats seem likely to hammer on this point. 4. Did Sessions have other meetings with Russian officials? This one has been simmering since confirmation hearings for Sessions earlier this year, as some Democrats have all but accused Sessions of perjury; Republicans say it’s nothing close to that. Back on January 10, Sessions said, “I did not have communications with the Russians” – but the story wasn’t so simple. This is the first time Democrats have had the chance to bring up the issue since that confirmation hearing.
  • Form of pneumonia caught by 4 people at Florida L.A. Fitness locations
    Form of pneumonia caught by 4 people at Florida L.A. Fitness locations
    Four LA Fitness members have contracted Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia, and it has been linked to two locations in the Orlando, Florida, area, according to the Florida Department of Health. >> Read more trending news LA Fitness sent an email to members of its MetroWest and Hunter’s Creek locations Friday, stating the bacteria had been linked to the locations. “Although it has not been conclusively shown through testing, we want you to be aware of this possible association and provide you with some information about Legionnaires’ disease so you are informed,” the email said. Read: 2 guests at Vegas resort had Legionnaires' disease LA Fitness has not closed either location while testing is being done, but it has limited access to the spa and showers. The gym issued the following statement: “Although it has not been conclusively shown that the exposure took place at our facilities, the DOH has recommended we conduct testing and take certain measures to remediate the facilities. Also, out of extreme caution, we separately enlisted the services of Nalco Water, which provides expertise in water treatment and assistance in carrying out the recommendations of the DOH. We will continue to conduct further testing and work under the guidance of the DOH, who have all been extremely helpful.” The DOH said there have been a total of 17 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Orange County in 2017. Legionnaires' disease spreads when people breathe small droplets of water infected with Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.