Man jumps on car hood to prevent teen from stealing car

A 15-year-old boy attempted to steal a car Wednesday morning from a Marathon gas station in west Charlotte, North Carolina, according to police.

Police said the suspect attempted to steal a car around 12:45 a.m. when the owner left it running on West Trade Street while he went inside the gas station.

The owner of the vehicle saw the car being stolen and jumped on the hood of the vehicle.

The suspect attempted to eject the victim, but crashed the car. He attempted to run from the scene.

A man at the gas station saw the victim jump on the car as the teen was stealing it. Al Deas said he was at the gas station, buying Kool-Aid, when he jumped in to help the victim hold the suspect.

"I come to get Kool-Aid, and I end up catching a carjacker," Deas said.

The suspect was not armed. No one was injured.

The suspect was charged with motor vehicle theft, but because of his age, his name will not be released.