Man found nailed to tree speaks out

UPDATE: The man who was found nailed to a tree in Albuquerque Monday morning is speaking out about his ordeal, but his account may raise more questions than answers.

The man, who did not want to be identified, spoke to KRQE about the incident and why he thinks he was targeted. He says a bad business deal triggered the attack, and that he has been threatened by the same men before. KRQE was unable to verify the man’s account, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Read below for the original report.

It was a frightening scene Monday morning for an Albuquerque cleanup crew working along a popular multi-use trail.

City employees were working in the Bosque when they heard someone screaming, and discovered a man who had his hands nailed to a tree, according to KRQE. Thick, 3-inch long nails were used to secure the man's hands to the tree, crucifixion-style, according to the KRQE report.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to live, but is not cooperating with authorities, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.