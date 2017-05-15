A 66-year-old man who was convicted last month in a wrong-way crash that killed two women in Casselberry in 2015 was sentenced Monday morning to 30 years in prison.

Investigators said Terry Dinkins, then 64, was drunk when he drove head-on into Brandi Cole's and Silvia Barajas' vehicle on Feb. 28, 2015, on State Road 436 near near Lake Howell Lane.

Cole was a 39-year-old mother of four. Barajas, 32, left behind three children.

Dinkins was convicted in April of two counts of vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

"It was just an accident," the Longwood comic book store owner told the victims' relatives on Monday. "No one saw it coming. I am truly, truly sorry."﻿

Although Dinkins apologized, prosecutors asked him three times if accepted responsibility for the crash, but he said he didn't remember anything.

"You have no idea what you have done," Robert William Spoonhour Jr., Cole's ex-husband, said Monday in court. "She was my best friend, and you took that from us."

Dinkins' son apologized to the victims' families and told the judge that his father was never the same after the death of his wife.

"It really, honestly made me mad," Robert William Spoonhour III, Cole's son, said. "I didn't know what to say, honestly. I was just disappointed he didn't accept what he did, and he was not remorseful at all."