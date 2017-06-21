An Indiana man who claims he suffers from "sexsomnia" was sentenced Tuesday to probation for sexual battery of a teenage girl.

Andrew Passwaiter, 18, was accused of groping a 15-year-old girl at a spring break sleepover, WTHR reported. Passwaiter claimed he suffers from "sexsomnia," a sleep disorder which made him unable to remember what happened, police said. He told police that the psychologist who diagnosed him with the condition had since died.

A defense attorney told WTHR that sexsomnia is a recognized defense in Indiana, and is commonly referred to as the “sleepwalking defense.”

A judge sentenced Passwaiter to one year of probation and ordered the man to not have any contact with the girl, WTHR reported.