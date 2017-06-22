Listen Live
Crime & Law
Man charged with rape of 7-year-old six weeks after serving sexual battery sentence
Photo Credit: AP
This undated photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Corbin Breitenbach. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WICHITA, Kan. -  Authorities in Kansas arrested a man last week on suspicion of strangling and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl just six weeks after he left jail following a prior sexual battery conviction, according to multiple reports.

Corbin Breitenbach, 23, was charged June 15 with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary in the June 11 attack, KSNW reported.

Court records obtained by the news station showed Breitenbach was accused of taking the girl from a room and strangling her to unconsciousness before taking her to an outdoor balcony and sexually assaulting her.

“With the allegation … that he strangled her unconscious (and) removed her to another room, there’s the kidnapping … there’s the rape, and it’s all taking place within the context of the intent to kill,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told KSNW.

The report is similar to one made in 2012, when Breitenbach strangled a 22-year-old woman until she was unconscious and then sexually assaulted her, The Wichita Eagle reported. He was convicted of that crime in March 2013 and received 68 months, the maximum sentence.

The Eagle reported Breitenbach was released on parole on April 28. He listed a home address in Derby, but the home where the June 11 attack took place was across the street from his girlfriend’s home.

His girlfriend told The Eagle that Breitenbach was in bed with her at her apartment when the attack reportedly took place.

A judge ordered him held on a $1 million bail on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court again July 5, according to The Eagle.

