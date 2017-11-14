Man attacked trying to sell iPhone X at grocery store, cops say

KENNESAW, Ga. - When a man’s ad to sell his $1,300 iPhone X attracted a prospective buyer, he thought he took every precaution to protect himself in the handoff.
David Stowers picked a Publix grocery store on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw, Georgia, to meet Kevin McGhee just before 8 p.m. Saturday, according to WSBTV.
“It was well lit,” Stowers said. “It had closed-circuit television. It had a lot of traffic.”
But the safety measures didn’t stop McGhee from snatching the phone, trying to make a run for it and wrestling Stowers to the ground, he told Kennesaw police.
Stowers, 28, ended up with a broken collarbone, WSBTV reported.
McGhee and alleged getaway driver Michael Rogers were arrested in the incident.
It started when Stowers decided to meet McGhee, who responded to his ad on the LetGo app, in the dining area of the grocery store, WSBTV reported.
“We sit down. I take the phone out of the bag. He takes it. He’s looking at it,” Stowers told the news station. “I thought something was wrong, and I got a weird feeling like it’s not going to end well.”
Soon after, McGhee snatched the phone and ran until he was stopped by automatic doors that failed to open, Stowers said.
That’s when the two started wrestling over the phone, WSBTV reported.
At one point, McGhee slammed Stowers to the ground and a store manager and customer jumped in.
Rogers got out of the car and jumped in, too, WSBTV reported.
“I thought someone might lose their life,” Stowers told the news station.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself