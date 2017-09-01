Man accused of shooting, killing wife of 1 month

ATHENS, Ga. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife of one month at a Georgia hotel, police said.
Alexander Thomas Devanna is wanted in connection with the weekend shooting death of his wife, Casey Devanna, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez said Thursday.
Casey Devanna’s body was found Sunday by housekeeping staff members at the Best Western hotel in the 100 block of North Milledge Avenue in Athens, police said.
Alexander Devanna is believed to be driving a red Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida tag AE2296, Rodriguez said. He is possibly in Florida and has contacts in St. Petersburg, Orlando and Daytona Beach, police said.
A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timothy Conner at timothy.conner@athensclarkecounty.com or 706-613-3888, ext 337.
