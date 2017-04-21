Listen Live
Crime & Law
Man accused of lighting 69-year-old on fire at Denny's restaurant
Man accused of lighting 69-year-old on fire at Denny's restaurant

Man accused of lighting 69-year-old on fire at Denny's restaurant
Photo Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
Deputies in Clackamas County, Oregon, arrested Deshaun James Swanger, 24, on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Man accused of lighting 69-year-old on fire at Denny's restaurant

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. -  Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man Thursday night after authorities said he set a 69-year-old man on fire at an Oregon Denny’s restaurant.

>> Read more trending news

Deshaun James Swanger, of Milwaukie, Oregon, was charged with attempted murder after the attack Wednesday at a Denny’s in Happy Valley. He was apprehended at a transitional house after a neighbor and former roommate called to report his whereabouts, KATU reported.

"It's disgusting to me, hearing what happened to this elderly man," neighbor Buck Sleight told KATU. "He didn't deserve that, so anything they give him, he's going to get what he deserves."

Deputies asked for help identifying Swanger through surveillance images after the attack sent a 69-year-old man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Swanger sat in a booth adjacent to the one his victim was in around 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said. He dumped what appeared to be gasoline on the man before throwing lit item on the victim, causing a flash.

UPDATE -- SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF SUSPECT: Sheriff's Office seeks tips following Denny's arson attack -- http://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/pressreleases/2017-04-19-CCSOPR-ArsonAttack.html UPDATE (Thursday, April 20, 5:30 p.m.) -- SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF SUSPECT Surveillance video of the suspect entering the restaurant is now available for download from this Dropbox link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/scwe9miunk0a8hi/CCSOCase17-10537Video.mp4?dl=0 Again, anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp -- please reference CCSO Case # 17-10537. If you see the suspect, do NOT approach -- call 911. ____________ EARLIER (Thursday, April 20, 2:53 p.m.) -- NEW SUSPECT PHOTOS Additional surveillance photos of the arson-attack suspect are now available at http://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/pressreleases/2017-04-19-CCSOPR-ArsonAttack.html [END] News-release archive: http://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/newsarchive.html Contact Info: Sergeant Dan Kraus Office of Public Information Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp -- please reference CCSO Case # 17-10537. If seen, do not approach -- call 911. ____________ EARLIER (April 20th, 2017 9:21 AM) Please reference CCSO Case # 17-10537 The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips in an arson attack at a Clackamas County Denny's. A suspect photo is attached. At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, a male suspect with a lighter-skinned complexion entered the Denny's located at 12101 SE 82nd Ave. in unincorporated Clackamas County. The suspect sat down in a booth adjacent to the booth occupied by the 69-year-old male victim. Surveillance video from the business revealed that the suspect dumped an unknown liquid onto the victim and then tossed a lit item onto the victim, causing a large flash. The suspect then ran out of the restaurant and south on SE 82nd Avenue. Clackamas Fire District #1 responded. Firefighters could smell the odor of gasoline inside the building and coming from the victim. The male victim was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in critical condition. The Sheriff's Office is asking the public for tips as it seeks a suspect matching the following description: - Male with lighter-skinned complexion - Mid to late 20's - 5'10" to 6' tall - Medium to muscular build - Wearing a black flat brim hat, black hooded jacket, grey sweatpants with black stripe, and black shoes A surveillance photo of the suspect is attached. Clackamas County Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit (HVCU) detectives are working with Clackamas Fire District #1 investigators and Oregon State Police arson investigators to capture this suspect. Investigators are working with the OSP Forensic Laboratory to examine evidence seized from the scene. Detectives are also working with police throughout the metro area to determine if any similar incidents can be connected to this suspect. TIPS SOUGHT Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp -- please reference CCSO Case # 17-10537. If you see this suspect, do not approach -- call 911. [END] News-release archive: http://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/newsarchive.html Contact Info: Sergeant Dan Kraus Office of Public Information Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Posted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 20, 2017

He ran from the restaurant, deputies said.

In a statement released to KGW, Denny’s said employees were “deeply disturbed” by the “random act of violence.” 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our guest that was seriously injured,” the statement said. “Both guests and team members acted quickly to help this guest and ensure the safety of others in the restaurant. We are actively assisting authorities in their investigation.”

Authorities are also investigating whether Swanger might have been behind a separate incident reported Sunday night at the Clackamas Town Center, according to The Oregonian. During a showing of “The Fat of the Furious,” a man dumped what appeared to be gasoline from a water bottle onto another man

Witness Ron Steinhauser told KATU that he saw someone light a book of matches and throw it onto the gas-covered man.

“The flames started to catch, I think, on his arm, but it went out very quickly with his movement,” Steinhauser told the news station.

The attacker ran before authorities arrived.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • ICE operation rounds up 11 dangerous criminals in Orange County
    ICE operation rounds up 11 dangerous criminals in Orange County
    Eleven people were arrested in Orange County as part of a statewide Immigration and Customs Enforcement effort aimed at what ICE called 'criminal aliens'.   During an unnamed operation between April 18th-21,  agents rounded up and arrested 76 people state wide.   According to ICE, 57 of the suspects have felony convictions ranging from sexual battery to child sex crimes, other sex crimes, to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug violations.   Some were arrested on less serious charges, many of those arrested will be deported.   Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they will likely be making more arrests.
  • Sanford man accused of kidnapping, raping teen is registered sex offender
    Sanford man accused of kidnapping, raping teen is registered sex offender
    Police say Samuel Lee Hardy Jr was arrested Tuesday in connection with a February kidnapping and sexual battery in Sanford.   According to detectives, Hardy approached a 15 year old girl walking in the parking lot of a Sanford Walmart store and forced her into his vehicle at knife point. 'Hardy then drove the victim to an area near Washington Oaks, where he forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse with him.'  Investigators said results from a sexual battery kit returned a positive identification for Hardy, who was previously sentenced to six years in prison for having sex with minors.   Records show Hardy had checked in with his probation officer just last week and is supposed to be on sex offender probation until 2025.   Hardy told detectives that he didn't remember having sex with the victim and later said it was consensual.   Wednesday, he was charged with forced sexual battery with a weapon on a victim 12 years or older, kidnapping and two counts of violation of probation.
  • 2-year-old bound with tape at Charlotte day care, police report says
    2-year-old bound with tape at Charlotte day care, police report says
    A 2-year-old’s arms and mouth were bound with packaging tape by her day care teacher, according to a police report that WSOC obtained. WSOC reporter Ken Lemon spoke to the child’s mother who filed a police report on the incident at The Children of America Education and Childcare Centers in the University area. The 2-year-old’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said that she found out about the incident three weeks ago when an employee walked by a classroom and saw the little girl in a corner with her hands bound by several pieces of tape and tape covering her mouth. The mother said the employee was so stunned she asked another employee to look into the class and witness the incident. “You are not going to get away with torturing my child,” the mother said. She said her child’s teacher had been at the day care for a few months and got upset. “She said my daughter wouldn’t be still and listen to what she was saying,” the mother said. The mother claims that’s when the teacher wrapped packing tape around her child’s wrists and over her mouth. The mother said administrators told her what happened the next day and fired the teacher. But the mother said that’s not enough, and that the teacher should face charges. Statement issued by The Mintz Fraade Law Firm, representing Children of America: 'This is in response to the recent inquiry pertaining to an incident at the Children of America childcare center in Charlotte. Please be advised that as a licensed child care provider in the State of North Carolina, Children of America must adhere to strict state mandated guidelines. Specifically, with regard to this recent incident with which you are inquiring about, Children of America took immediate, appropriate action as mandated and pursuant to Children of America's internal policies and procedures which included the termination of the employee. Children of America cannot comment any further on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation.' She waited three weeks for the day care to report the incident to police. She said when that didn’t happen, she called police. The executive vice president for the school said that what happened is upsetting. He said teachers go through training and are told they can take a break any time the stress gets too high. He said administrators will also reinforce procedures for teachers. The executive vice president added that the day care took swift and appropriate action and that the staff notified child services and state licensing agencies, which is the day care’s protocol. [LINK: NC Division of Child Development and Early Education report] WSOC checked the Division of Child Development records on the five-star facility and learned that three years ago, a 2-year child was left unsupervised for more than 30 minutes. The division discovered in 2015 that criminal records weren’t complete for all staff members. The state also found that a 2-year-old child was picked up by the arms and dropped on the floor in 2015. 
  • Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after authorities found a missing woman trapped inside his shed. >> Read more trending news Jennifer Elliot was reported missing just after midnight Wednesday and was found around 4 a.m. after residents heard her cries coming from a shed on Central Avenue in Blanchester.  Police went to the 100 block of Central Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing screams coming from the property. Once authorities arrived, they entered a shed in the backyard and found a woman in a well hole covered by multiple objects. Authorities arrested Dennis Dunn on kidnapping charges after a four-hour standoff with Blanchester police. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.  Elliot was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Police said officers saw no obvious signs of physical trauma to Elliott. Police said Elliot had previously reported that Dunn harassed her. Elliott and Dunn live on the same street. Elliot filed a report with police in October after she said she got harassing phone calls and texts from Dunn. Elliott declined to participate in any prosecution of Dunn in that case. Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said Dunn has a history of mental illness.
  • Check your change jar for rare penny worth up to $85,000 
    Check your change jar for rare penny worth up to $85,000 
    A rare coin, the 1943 copper wheat penny, also known as the Wheat Cent, is worth a pretty penny these days, selling for up to $85,000 at auction. >> Read more trending news That’s according to the online coin value service CoinTrackers, which said the pennies are so valuable because so few were made and they were released by mistake. The Wheat Cent is made mostly from copper, but steel versions were issued during World War II, CoinTrackers said on its website. Because the 1943 coin was mistakenly minted of copper instead of steel and released, its value skyrocketed. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Coin experts have suggested the mistake occurred when copper plates were either tested or left among the steel plates from 1942, KTRK-TV reported. A penny worth $85,000 may sound astronomical, but consider that in 2012 a 1943 Lincoln penny sold for $1 million at auction.  
