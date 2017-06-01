Georgia woman gets life prison sentence in fight over boyfriend

A deadly shooting that started as a fight over a man now has a Georgia woman spending the rest of her life in prison.

A jury convicted Shontori Gooden of murder Tuesday, seven months after she shot and killed her friend Nyla Foster, 21, in a Lithia Springs parking lot, Douglas County District Attorney Brian K. Fortner said in a news release.

“I believe this sentence is a just and fair outcome,” Fortner said, “and ensures (Gooden) is punished appropriately for her violent and deadly actions.”

>> Read more trending news



Gooden, Foster and a third roommate were picking up a friend from work at Hub One Logistics on Oct. 22, 2016 when Foster and Gooden got into a fight over Gooden’s boyfriend, Fortner said.

The two were briefly separated, but officials say Gooden went to a car, got a gun, chased after Foster and shot her.

Authorities then say Gooden jumped on top of Foster and repeatedly beat her in the face and head before leaving the scene and getting rid of the gun.

Foster suffered a fractured femur and perforated femoral artery. She later died at WellStar Cobb Hospital.

Gooden was on the run for two weeks before she was arrested in Charlotte, N.C., and brought back to Georgia. She remained in the Douglas County jail without bond.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Deah Warren said Foster’s family and friends struggle with her loss daily.

“I can only hope that this resolution provides some semblance of closure and a feeling that justice has been served, ” Warren said.