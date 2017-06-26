Florida woman falls asleep behind wheel with toddler in car

A Florida woman was found passed out behind the wheel of a car at an intersection with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

Jennifer Hernandez, 31, was driving in Oakland Park on Sunday when a concerned citizen reported that Hernandez had fallen asleep in the driver’s seat of a Cadillac while the car was stopped, according to WPLG.

The person banged on the window, hoping to wake Hernandez, but failed. Paramedics arrived at the scene and woke Hernandez, who told them that she hadn’t slept in 24 hours because of work and that she had prescriptions for Xanax, mirtazapine and painkillers, WPLG reported.

Authorities noted Hernandez had bloodshot eyes, that her speech was slurred and that she had “a slight odor of alcoholic beverages,” according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG.

A two-thirds-full bottle of vodka was found in the front passenger’s seat.

She claimed she was driving the 2-year-old child to a birthday party when she fell asleep, WPLG reported.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Read more at WPLG.