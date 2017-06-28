MARATHON, Fla. - Deputies arrested a Florida woman Tuesday on suspicion of killing her 12-year-old Chihuahua after the dog bit her hand.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday by the Florida Keys SPCA after the animal welfare group learned that a woman told staff at a Marathon hospital that she killed her dog.
Alice Evans, 61, told authorities that her dog, Big John Evans, had been becoming more aggressive in recent weeks. He bit her on the hand Friday night, the third time he had bit her this year.
“She said she went to bed that night, woke at 5 a.m. and choked him to death with his collar,” deputies said in a news release.
She buried the dog in her backyard. Deputies noted that she had a “small wound” on her hand.
“When asked why she didn’t call the animal shelter for help with the dog, she had no answer,” deputies said.
Officers dug up the dog’s body and took it to a veterinary hospital for a necropsy.
“The cause of death was determined to indeed be strangulation, a death which would have, according to reports, resulted in ‘the infliction of pain, suffering and injury,’” deputies said.
Authorities arrested Evans on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony. She was jailed on a $25,000 bond and released before Wednesday afternoon, jail records showed.
