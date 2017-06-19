Florida Uber driver ticketed for not speaking English

An Uber driver in South Florida received a ticket for not being able to speak much English.

Carmen Echevarria got the $250 ticket at the Miami International Airport, according to NBC6.

“I told (the passenger), ‘So sorry, a little English,’ then she called the inspector who also confronted me and told me in order to be an Uber driver I needed to speak English,” Echevarria told NBC6’s sister station, Telemundo 51. “I felt discriminated against. I asked (the passenger), ‘Can you please help translate what she is saying?’ Then she asked why, if I was an Uber driver, I didn’t speak English.”

This ticket comes after Miami-Dade County issued a memorandum that states “transportation network” drivers must be “able to communicate in the English language,” NBC reported.

However, Uber told NBC6 that an upcoming statewide ordinance “does not include the language referencing the need to speak English,” and the company will look into this incident.

Uber spokesman Javi Correoso said the memo law is “very vague and difficult to enforce” and that the company is “proud of the diversity of driver partners in the South Florida market.”

The English language requirement is not listed on the Uber website for the South Florida region.

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.