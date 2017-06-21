Florida teen killed in Craigslist robbery gone wrong

A South Florida teen was gunned down after getting into an argument with a man he allegedly met on Craigslist, police said.

Brian Brown, 19, met with Ed Lamarre, 22, near a North Miami-Dade home on June 14 when a transaction went wrong, according to the Miami Herald.

Craig Brown, Brian’s father, claims his son was meeting a man from Craigslist who wanted to buy his son’s video games, WFOR reported.

“He tried to rob him. He tried to take it away from him. I guess he got into a scuffle, he shot him,” Craig Brown told WFOR.

However, Lamarre told police he was buying 14 grams of marijuana from Brian Brown, the Herald reported.

Lamarre allegedly fired several shots at Brown, who died a day later in the hospital, the Herald reported.

Brown recently graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High School and was getting ready to go to Merced College in California on a full football scholarship, WFOR reported.

Lamarre, who police say confessed after being identified Monday, was charged with second-degree murder.

