Florida ‘teen doctor’ sentenced to one year in Virginia prison

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 20-year-old West Palm, man accused by local authorities of posing as a doctor was sentenced to one year in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to fraud charges in Virginia.
Malachi Love-Robinson was sentenced to the prison term after he pleaded guilty in March to charges of making false statements to obtain credit and of passing a forged document. He still faces criminal proceedings in Palm Beach County, where authorities allege he practiced medicine without a license and defrauded patients.
Love-Robinson, who turned 20 on May 12, was out on bail when he reportedly traveled to Stafford, Virginia, in September and tried to purchase a used car. Virginia authorities say he provided fraudulent information while trying to purchase the vehicle and claimed that an elderly relative accompanying had agreed to be a co-signer.
He reportedly tried to buy a $26,000 Lexus from a used-car dealership. He initially asked about buying a Jaguar, but was told the dealership did not have any left in stock, a dealership employee told The Palm Beach Post in September.
Authorities say he also used the relative’s credit cards to purchase two iPads and a cellphone.
Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office spokesman Mike Edmondson said Monday that Love-Robinson will be extradited to Palm Beach County but would not comment on when that would occur.
Love-Robinson received national attention after being arrested in February 2016 by Palm Beach County authorities. He allegedly gave medical advice and a physical exam to an undercover officer.
Authorities say Love-Robinson was practicing without a license in an office at the West Palm Medical Plaza, near JFK Medical Center North. He is also accused of defrauding an elderly woman of nearly $35,000 after examining her after she complained of stomach pains.
Authorities say he also stole nearly $43,000 from the business account of New Directions, a Boynton Beach, Florida, addiction-treatment center.
Love-Robinson was briefly employed as a program director at New Directions. He left to open his own practice called New Life Holistic and Alternative Medical Center.
Following his Palm Beach County arrest, Love-Robinson made an appearance on “Good Morning America.” He defended his actions, saying he had only practiced alternative medicine and had the proper certifications to do so.
