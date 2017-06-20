Listen Live
Crime & Law
Florida mother attempts to give 2-year-old son away in restaurant parking lot
Florida mother attempts to give 2-year-old son away in restaurant parking lot

Florida mother attempts to give 2-year-old son away in restaurant parking lot
Amber Lynn Warner

Florida mother attempts to give 2-year-old son away in restaurant parking lot

By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

A Florida mother allegedly tried to give her son away to strangers in a restaurant parking lot.

Amber Warner, 31, is accused of trying to give her 2-year-old son away in the parking lot of a Kountry Kitchen in Vero Beach, according to WPLG.

Authorities say that Warner told the couple “I can’t do it,” before placing the child on the ground and driving off.

She was later found at her home, where she was arrested and charged with unlawful desertion of a child and resisting arrest without violence.

The child was placed under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families and appeared to be in good health.

Read more at WPLG.

