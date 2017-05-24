Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 88
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Morning
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 85° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Florida man pepper-sprayed, arrested after attack on elderly man
Close

Florida man pepper-sprayed, arrested after attack on elderly man

Florida man pepper-sprayed, arrested after attack on elderly man
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Police arrested Edwin William Cunningham, 51, after a confrontation on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Florida man pepper-sprayed, arrested after attack on elderly man

By: Jorge Milian, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was pepper-sprayed and arrested after police deemed he was the aggressor in a physical confrontation with a 79-year-old man, according to an arrest report.

>> Read more trending news

Edwin William Cunningham, 51, is facing a charge of battery on a person 65 or older and was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday on his own recognizance.

The dispute took place Saturday at the Boca Raton Community Center during a kids’ baseball game. Cunningham told Boca Raton police he was shouting instructions to his sons when the elderly man suddenly pepper-sprayed him in the face, the report said.

The elderly man told police Cunningham has been aggressive toward him in the past. On Saturday, the alleged victim was sitting in the bleachers with Cunningham’s ex-wife when he saw Cunningham rapidly advancing at him, the report said.

Cunningham allegedly put his hands on the man’s shoulder, who responded by unleashing his pepper spray.

Two witnesses supported the elderly man’s version of the events and Cunningham was arrested.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
    Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
    Former University of Miami All-American and a member of the 1989 national championship team Cortez Kennedy, also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 48, according to the Orlando Police Department. >> Read more trending news No cause of death has been given to this point. Orlando police confirmed to ESPN that, “they are investigating Kennedy’s death, but also said ‘there is nothing suspicious to report’ at this time.” Kennedy went on to play 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990-2000, was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and made eight Pro Bowls. See the latest on PalmBeachPost.com
  • 'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    A Missouri couple are facing charges after a 2-year-old died after her mother’s boyfriend performed what he called “wrestling moves” on the little girl. Police and EMTs responded to a call last week that a child was having seizures. She was taken to a Jefferson County hospital where she later died, KTVI reported. >> Read more trending news Police said that the unnamed girl had obvious signs of trauma when they responded to the home. Police eventually arrested the girl’s mother, Cheyenne Cook, 19, and her boyfriend, Richard Gamache Jr., 24, accusing them of torturing the toddler, KTVI reported. Police said that Gamache used what they called “wrestling moves,” including a “Batista Bomb,” on the 2-year-old, KTVI reported. Police told the television station they also found evidence that the couple tried to hide signs of abuse. Police said that Cook knew about the abuse but did not intervene or get medical help for her daughter, KTVI reported. Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was granted a $500,000 cash-only bail, St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bail.
  • Bear vs. Elk caught on video: Don’t mess with this mom
    Bear vs. Elk caught on video: Don’t mess with this mom
    Who would have thought an Elk would chase a bear up a tree? Shannon Seville posted this video on his Facebook page after coming across a female Elk, her calf and a smaller sized brown bear in the Coconino National Forest outside Flagstaff, Arizona. The bear had the calf cornered and  started to attack when mom came to the rescue. She chased him up a tree and then dared him to continue. The bear tested the cow several times even trying to grab the calf a second time. That’s when momma let him have it, kicking the bear  as it ran back up the tree.  The calf took that opportunity to escape and, much to the disappointment of the bear,  both mom and baby headed back into the woods.  App users click here to see the video. 
  • Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89
    Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89
    English actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of fictional secret agent James Bond, has died, family members said in a statement Tuesday morning. He was 89. >> Read more trending news Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland after 'a short but brave battle with cancer,' said his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, in a statement. 'The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall,' the statement said. 'The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.' Moore played James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985.
  • Boy, 10, raises funds to outfit city’s K-9 officers with tactical vests
    Boy, 10, raises funds to outfit city’s K-9 officers with tactical vests
    A 10-year-old Indiana boy has become a hero to his heroes by raising the funds to outfit his local police department’s K-9s with vests to wear while on duty.  Richie Scott, a fourth-grader at Creekside Elementary School in Franklin, started raising funds in December as part of a community service project. WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported that Richie’s project was part of his testing on the path to a black belt in Taekwondo.  “I wanted to protect those who protect me and the whole community,” Richie told the news station.  Richie and his family started a GoFundMe page for the project and spread donation jars through the city, located about 20 miles south of Indianapolis. They were also able to host a silent auction, auctioning off a basketball signed by each member of the Indiana Pacers.  The fundraising effort, initially designed to raise $800 for one tactical K-9 vest, far surpassed the family’s hopes by bringing in more than $2,000. Richie was able to outfit all three of the Franklin Police Department’s K-9 officers, Pepper, Thor and Stinger.  “I felt really happy for myself because I didn’t think I was actually going to raise enough of that money,” Richie told WXIN-TV. >> Read more trending news Officer Jeffery Dawe, one of the department’s K-9 handlers, said it is unusual to find child so eager to help a public service agency. “It’s almost hard to express the words,” Dawe said.  Not only did Richie earn his black belt, but he is also continuing to raise money for the police department, which plans to add a fourth K-9 next month. The fourth-grader plans to use the money he raises to buy a vest for that dog, as well.  “I can’t leave that one out, so I am working to raise funds to get the new officer a vest as well,” Richie wrote on his new GoFundMe page, which had already raised $750 in just 16 hours. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.