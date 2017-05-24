Florida man pepper-sprayed, arrested after attack on elderly man

A Florida man was pepper-sprayed and arrested after police deemed he was the aggressor in a physical confrontation with a 79-year-old man, according to an arrest report.

>> Read more trending news

Edwin William Cunningham, 51, is facing a charge of battery on a person 65 or older and was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday on his own recognizance.

The dispute took place Saturday at the Boca Raton Community Center during a kids’ baseball game. Cunningham told Boca Raton police he was shouting instructions to his sons when the elderly man suddenly pepper-sprayed him in the face, the report said.

The elderly man told police Cunningham has been aggressive toward him in the past. On Saturday, the alleged victim was sitting in the bleachers with Cunningham’s ex-wife when he saw Cunningham rapidly advancing at him, the report said.

Cunningham allegedly put his hands on the man’s shoulder, who responded by unleashing his pepper spray.

Two witnesses supported the elderly man’s version of the events and Cunningham was arrested.