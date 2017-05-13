Florida man dons elderly disguise to rob banks

A Florida man is accused stealing thousands of dollars from two South Florida banks while wearing a disguise to make him look like an elderly man.

Abraham Maghen, 24, of Hollywood, is accused of committing an armed robbery at a Chase Bank in Pembroke Pines on May 2 and another armed robbery at a TD Bank in Boca Raton on Tuesday, according to WSVN.

FBI officials told WSVN that Maghen wore an old man disguise while committing both crimes and that, during the TD Bank robbery, he told a teller “My grandson is sick. I need $40,000 now. Hurry up, he’s going to die.”

Authorities believe that Maghen spent $10,000 he stole during the first armed robbery the next day at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

A tracking device placed on the money he took helped authorities track him to a home in Hollywood.

Maghen was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Broward County Jail. He is expected to appear in federal court next week.