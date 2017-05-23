A Florida man is facing charges that he nearly beat to death a dog named Elizabeth Taylor, according to an arrest report.

Jason Robert Snead, 40, is facing charges of animal cruelty, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment and is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $9,000 bail.

The dog, a 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, has a fractured skull, according to Animal Care and Control Capt. Dave Walesky.

“We’re hoping she makes a full recovery, but she’s not in the clear yet,” Walesky said late Monday.

Snead was seen by a witness and caught on surveillance video brutally beating the dog outside a car dealership in Palm Springs , the report said.

The video appears to show Snead kicking, punching and “aggressively swinging” the dog against the inside the vehicle, the report said.

A witness told Palm Springs police that the dog looked “lifeless” as Snead swung it around by its leash.

Snead told police that the dog, which belongs to his girlfriend, was injured when he was forced to brake hard while driving. Snead said he hit his lip against the steering wheel while braking, but the report states the man “did not exhibit any injuries to his face consistent with his story.”

During a search of Snead’s vehicle, 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, multiple syringes and a straw with drug residue were found, the report said.

Of the methamphetamine discovered in the vehicle, Snead allegedly told Palm Springs police: “Off the record, I started today.”

Walesky said that Snead’s girlfriend originally agreed to renounce ownership of the dog, but changed her mind Monday. Walesky said the agency will not willingly give the dog back to the woman and will go to court to remove it from her custody.

The dog is under the care of a private veterinarian, Walesky said.

Elizabeth Taylor weighs 8 pounds. The arrest report lists Snead as 6 feet 5 inches and 200 pounds.

