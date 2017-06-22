Florida church spray-painted with swastikas, racist words

A Florida church was spray-painted with swastikas and the phrase “Satan was here.”

Members of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Riverview, Florida, saw the vandalism Wednesday morning, according to a report from WFTS.

Along with the swastikas, the vandalism included pentagrams, upside-down crosses and racist words painted on the exterior church walls, according to WFTS.

“I don’t want them to make any more mistakes that would ruin their lives,” Pastor Kevin Yoakum told WFTS, referring to the vandals.

WFLA reported Thursday that the Hillsborough County Rapid Response Team has worked to remove the graffiti with power washes, scrubbing and painting.

The vandals could face thousands of dollars in fines or jail time.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.

