A shooting in Miami Beach on Sunday night left two dead and one injured in what allegedly started as a fight over a parking spot.

Two men were shot around 10:30 p.m. on a street in South Beach by suspects in a white BMW, the Miami Herald reported. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on Monday.

The four suspects in the BMW fled the scene and led Miami police on a brief pursuit until they crashed at an intersection, damaging two police cars, police said.

Police said they then had an altercation with the suspects, and one of the four suspects was shot by an officer. The suspect later died at a local hospital.

Officers arrested the suspects, who have been identified as New York residents, the Herald reports. Police have not released the names of those involved.

Miami police are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the Herald. Police said that two Miami Beach police officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave.