FBI: Man robs bank with pistol, Axe body spray

HOUSTON - The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Houston bank with an unusual weapon.
The man entered a Capital One branch in Houston on Friday and displayed a pistol, along with a can of Axe body spray, according to surveillance video released by the FBI. The man allegedly threatened to blow up the can, according to the KHOU report. The teller gave the man cash, and no one was injured, according to KHOU.
VIDEO of suspect from robbery at Capital One bank on Friday, May 12 https://t.co/2r8BLh3LQi Call 713-222-TIPS @CrimeStopHOU #HOUNews— FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 16, 2017
The robber is described as a white male between 45 and 60 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with short, gray hair and is missing several teeth, according to the FBI.
A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robber is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston in this case. Tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself