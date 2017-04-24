Escaping inmates cut, thwarted by barbed wire

Two inmates at a Virginia jail tried to escape captivity but realized barbed wire isn’t very easy to scale.

Inmates Clayton Musselman and Frank Arthur escaped from a group of prisoners Tuesday around 8 p.m. and tried to climb a fence in a recreation yard, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

An official told the Times-Dispatch that the duo attempted to use a coat to cover the razor wire. They also used an aluminum bench to climb the fence. The aluminum benches have since been replaced with concrete ones that are bolted down.

While they were able to get over the first two fences, they were so badly cut by the razor wire that they were unable to get over the third and final fence, which would have led them to freedom. Unfortunately for the men, freedom wouldn’t have lasted too long, as the police were already waiting for them outside the prison.

One of the inmates made a map to help them with their dashed escape attempt, but he left it behind, the Times-Dispatch reported.

Musselman was serving a three-year sentence on a grand larceny conviction, while Arthur was awaiting trial for charges related to meth production.

The two were airlifted to VCU Medical Center.

They’re expected to face charges for their attempted escape.