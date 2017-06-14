Listen Live
Crime & Law
Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee
Close

Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee

Inmates Accused Of Killing 2 Officers Could Be “Just About Anywhere”

Escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing officers captured in Tennessee

By: WSBTV.com
Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -  Two Georgia inmates described as a danger to the public and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus have been captured.

>> Read more trending news

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said that Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose had been captured in Tennessee following a car chase. Earlier in the day, they had been spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee. 

