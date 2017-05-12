Deputies: 15-year-old kicks, punches attempted kidnapper near bus stop

Deputies released a composite sketch Friday of a man suspected of trying to abduct a 15-year-old girl near a bus stop bus stop in Florida.

The girl told Lake County deputies that the man attempted to kidnap her at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, near her bus stop in the area of South Bloxam Avenue and East Washington Street in Minneola.

The teen said a white man driving a gray or blue Honda passenger car asked her if she needed a ride, deputies said. She said no, but the man got out of the car and approached her, deputies said.

The teen told deputies that she punched the man in the face and kneed him in the groin area, and he got back into his vehicle.

The teen reported the incident to a second-period teacher at Lake Minneola High School. She said she didn’t immediately report it to law enforcement because she was scared and didn’t know how to.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.