Deputies: Florida man used neighbor's Wi-Fi to make bomb threats

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities have arrested a Florida man accused of using a neighbor’s Wi-Fi to send bomb threats on Twitter, investigators said.
Terrance Upham, 43, parked outside of his neighbor’s house Sunday and connected to the man’s Wi-Fi, WFTS reported. The network was not password protected, the news station reported.
Deputies told WFTS that Upham then tweeted bomb threats that targeted a Pasco County government building, among other locations, in a series of profanity-laden posts.
No explosives were found and deputies warned people to protect their Wi-Fi networks, WFTS reported.
Upham faces several charges, including making written threats to kill or do bodily harm, false reporting about planting bomb/explosive and drug possession.
