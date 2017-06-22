A Chinese food delivery driver in Jacksonville, Florida, shot at attempted robbery suspects after he was ambushed during a delivery, officers said.

The victim, a delivery driver for Hot Wok on 103rd Street, said he was delivering an order on West Arancio Drive at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when two men answered the door with a gun.

Chinese food still sitting near door where attempted robbery happened. Driver pulled his own gun & got away. Story at 6 #actionnewsjax pic.twitter.com/6EsMYBrEeA — Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 21, 2017

He said two men in their early 20s pointed a green laser at his face. The laser was coming from the bottom of a barrel on a black semi-automatic pistol, he told police.

The driver said the men told him to come inside several times.

He tried to turn around and leave and was approached by a third man with a gun, he told officers.

The driver told police he threw the food at the third man, backed away and grabbed a gun from a holster on his waist.

Chinese food delivery driver opens fire from concealed weapon after 3 armed men ambushed him at a #Jacksonville home https://t.co/j5yXWpirBD pic.twitter.com/vDpDMN11R1 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) June 21, 2017

The driver fired four or five shots at the suspects and yelled for neighbors to call 911, according to police.

He held one suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, officer said.

Officers said a short time later, a man reported he had been shot at a different location.

He was arrested in connection with the attempted robbery. Officers are still seeking a third suspect.

The Westside home where the attempted robbery happened is for sale, and neighbors say it’s been empty for months.

“We actually think that they probably were staking it out and, you know, using it as a target,” said a neighbor, identified only as Juan.

Juan and his friends were a few doors down when the attempted robbery happened. They saw the delivery driver go by them down the street. Juan said it was a short time later when they heard the gunfire.

Juan said it was “just pop, pop, pop, pop, pop … pretty much almost like firecrackers.”