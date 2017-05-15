3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake

Three people are dead after a chase that ended with a crash into a lake in Clayton County, Georgia.

Clayton County police confirmed to WSB-TV that three people died and one person escaped after the vehicle went into the lake off Flint River Road on Monday morning.

Police said they could not say how many people were in the vehicle.

The people in the vehicle committed “an offense” in Fayette County and were pursued into Clayton County, police said.

