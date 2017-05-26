Listen Live
Ariana Grande to perform benefit concert in Manchester; date not yet announced

Crime & Law
Customs officials capture pigeon wearing drug-filled backpack
Customs officials capture pigeon wearing drug-filled backpack

Customs officials capture pigeon wearing drug-filled backpack
Customs officials capture pigeon wearing drug-filled backpack

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
ABDALI, Kuwait -  Pigeons are historically known for carrying messages. The birds are now being used to carry more dangerous items.

Customs officials in Kuwait nabbed a pigeon this week that had been fitted with a makeshift backpack filled with pills close to the Iraqi border, according to the BBC

The bird had a total of 178 pills of ketamine, which is often used as a club drug, the BBC reported. 

Customs officials said they are aware of pigeons being used to transport drugs, but “this was the first time they had caught a bird in the act,” according to the BBC. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Melbourne Police surround Eau Gallie home, suspect barricaded
    Melbourne Police surround Eau Gallie home, suspect barricaded
    Melbourne Police have surrounded a home and say a suspect is barricaded inside. The home is reportedly at the intersection of Holland St. and Sadler Ln.  Melbourne Police indicate activity at the nearby intersection of Eau Gallie Blvd and Holland. Police shut down all westbound traffic of Eau Gallie at Croton Rd. because of the suspect. News 96.5 WDBO put out a call to Melbourne Police for an update on what’s happening. 
  • Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news Time, date and location information was not released in Friday afternoon’s tweet. The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday. She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed. She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others. Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.
  • Wrongly convicted man released after 24 years in prison for murder
    Wrongly convicted man released after 24 years in prison for murder
    A Pennsylvania man was granted freedom Tuesday after spending 24 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. Shaurn Thomas, 43, beamed as he walked out of the Schuylkill County Correctional Facility in Frackville and embraced family members, including his fiancée. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Thomas’ freedom was granted Tuesday morning by a judge who threw out his conviction in the 1990 murder of a businessman in North Philadelphia.  Prosecutors in the case agreed with Thomas’ defense team that the evidence brought forth at trial did not support his conviction, the Inquirer reported.  “I felt the justice system was going to prevail sooner or later, and that somebody would hear my cries,” Thomas said during a news conference outside the prison. “And they heard them.” The people Thomas referred to were lawyers from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, who took on Thomas’ case eight years ago. His lead attorney was James Figorski, senior staff attorney at Dechert LLP and a former Philadelphia police officer.   >> Read more trending news Thomas was convicted of the slaying of businessman Domingo Martinez, who was shot to death in November 1990 while taking a $25,000 check to be cashed.  Thomas, then 16, had an alibi. He told authorities from the beginning that he was at a youth study center for juvenile offenders, dealing with the aftermath of an unrelated crime.  Both Thomas and his mother said they were in court at the time of the murder, awaiting his initial appearance on an arrest the night before for a motorcycle theft, Dechert LLP said in a statement.  The sign-in logs from the youth center disappeared before Thomas’ murder trial began. His alibi did not convince the jury, who found him guilty of Martinez’s murder.  He was sentenced to life in prison in 1993, at the age of 19.  Figorski, who represented Thomas pro bono, told the Inquirer that he was drawn to the case because he believed Thomas’ alibi. He worked with the Innocence Project to clear his client’s name.  “Jim has never wavered in his support of Shaurn, and is responsible for uncovering astounding evidence of his innocence,” the Innocence Project said in a news release.  The defense team began working in January with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit, which found the case file from the Martinez murder investigation. The file disappeared decades ago. “In that file were 36 pages of witness statements taken days after the murder for which Shaurn would be arrested years later,” the Innocence Project said. “Those statements point to viable alternative perpetrators. “Had that information been available at trial -- and had the story of Shaurn’s presence in court at the moment the murder was committed been told correctly -- prosecutors agreed the trial would likely have ended differently.” Despite his release, prosecutors could choose to refile murder charges against Thomas, the Inquirer reported. They have until June 13 to make their decision.  In the meantime, Thomas is adjusting to being back with his family. He told NBC10 in Philadelphia that he plans to leave the city. “Philadelphia caused me too many heartaches,” Thomas said.  His mother, Hazeline Thomas, said it was difficult knowing that authorities did not believe her or her son. She said her son never gave up on proving his innocence. “I’m proud because he was innocent and he did something about it,” she told NBC10. “Family, prayer, hope,” Shaurn Thomas said. “Keep writing. Keep fighting. Never give up.”
  • Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit show
    Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit show
    American singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims and their families.  A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded scores of others minutes after Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena ended on Monday night.   Grande tweeted a statement that says 'I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.'   She said details are still being finalized and she will 'have details to share ... as soon as everything is confirmed.'   Grande also said 'my heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones.' THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cold case: Today marks 8 years since Ocoee woman went missing.
    Cold case: Today marks 8 years since Ocoee woman went missing.
    It’s one of Central Florida’s most infamous missing person cases. Today marks eight years since 27-year-old Tracy Ocasio was last seen leaving a Metro West bar after an Orlando Magic game. Police found Ocasio’s car abandoned on Franklin Street in Ocoee but she was no where to be found. The last man she was  seen with on surveillance video, James Hataway, remains the only suspect in her disappearance.  He’s in prison for life after being convicted of attempted murder for attacking another woman in an unrelated case. Hataway has previously denied any involvement in Ocasio’s disappearance. Ocoee Police Deputy Chief Stephen McCosker wants to get the word out again this year that Tracy Ocasio’s case is still an open investigation  as detectives continue to look for evidence that might help bring closure to her family. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Tracy Ocasio, Ocoee Police ask that you contact Detective David Gray at 407-905-3161, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
