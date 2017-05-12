Air quality becomes unsafe for some groups on Friday. There are several reasons on why air quality worsens. This is common in urban cities, where there is high population, factories’ gases emitted into the atmosphere, car pollutants, etc. Smoke and smog, can also affect the air quality in cities. If we combine local effects, such as the ones caused by population and certain weather conditions weather can worsen the air quality. Large wildfires’ smoke can affect the air quality in the surrounded areas affected by the fires and where the wind is blowing. Factories also emit gas fumes into the atmosphere, which could then get trapped in lower levels, if weather conditions are present to allow the trapping. Car emissions also can act like the industries' gas fumes, getting trapped in the atmosphere. The atmosphere is also made up of other organic compounds that when heated can react, producing ozone near the ground. This is when it affects residents the most, especially when people are already suffering from respiratory problems. People with lung problems or asthma have been advised to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor activity. This is different than the ozone in the stratosphere, Earth’s second layer of the atmosphere, about 6.1 miles from the Earth’s surface up to 30 miles. The stratosphere’s temperatures increase with altitude because it absorbs the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation by ozone. In this case, ozone is good, because we are protected from sunburn.